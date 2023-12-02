The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Up 10.8% in November

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EML traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778. Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $33,084.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,573.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,700 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $31,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,773 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,084.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,573.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,563 shares of company stock valued at $268,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EML. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern by 12.7% in the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 427,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 469.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the first quarter worth about $245,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

