The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 317,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.47. 124,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,476. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

