THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Short Interest Down 18.0% in November

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

THOR Industries Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in THOR Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 608,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,914 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THO traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,292. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

