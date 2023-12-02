THORChain (RUNE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.37 Billion

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for $7.13 or 0.00018027 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $425.48 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 483,813,013 coins and its circulating supply is 191,572,349 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

