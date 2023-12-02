Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $241.51 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $241.51 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,463,322,025.23737 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02425414 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,913,825.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

