Threshold Trading Up 1.7% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Threshold has a market capitalization of $241.26 million and $10.64 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,338.54 or 0.99962246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,463,322,025.23737 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02425414 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,913,825.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.