Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 25,904 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $162,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 320.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock worth $49,471,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $465.74. 4,341,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.85.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

