Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $874.56

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $874.56 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02870523 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

