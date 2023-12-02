Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 1,848,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
Shares of TCYMF stock remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
