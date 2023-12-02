Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 1,848,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of TCYMF stock remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.