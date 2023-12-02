Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.60-5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TITN

Titan Machinery Trading Up 7.7 %

TITN stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $563.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.