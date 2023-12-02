Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Titan Machinery updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-5.25 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $24.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $563.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $47.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after purchasing an additional 509,919 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,602,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 55.5% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 816,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 25.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 276,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TITN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

