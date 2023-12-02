Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Tokuyama Stock Down 0.7 %
TKYMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.
About Tokuyama
