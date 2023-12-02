Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tokuyama Stock Down 0.7 %

TKYMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 276. Tokuyama has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

