Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TKGSY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 1,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,567. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

Featured Stories

