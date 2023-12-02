Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.34 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00006175 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.34 billion and $33.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.42947854 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $34,165,983.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

