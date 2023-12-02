Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $2.45 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.45 or 0.00006204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.35 billion and $34.43 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,442.06 or 1.00013490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010866 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.42947854 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $34,165,983.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

