Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

