Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $60.68 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

