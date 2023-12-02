Touchstar (LON:TST) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $92.62

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.62 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.14). Touchstar shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.14), with a volume of 1,574 shares trading hands.
Touchstar Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £7.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.23.
Touchstar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Touchstar’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Touchstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.
Touchstar Company Profile
Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.
