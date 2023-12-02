Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as low as C$3.04. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 17,804 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRZ. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on Transat A.T. and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$746.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$714.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

