Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Trend Micro Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $53.67. 11,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.