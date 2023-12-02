Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Update

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the October 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Trend Micro Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of Trend Micro stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, reaching $53.67. 11,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.51.
Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $444.25 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Trend Micro
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.