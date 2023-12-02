Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 700,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 222.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,000. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.80.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

