TrueFi (TRU) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. TrueFi has a market cap of $62.74 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,071,203,485 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,071,203,485.0731033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.05778428 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,572,889.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

