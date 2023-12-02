Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Down 33.2% in November

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,500 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 703,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

TCNNF stock remained flat at $5.55 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 268,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,609. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Trulieve Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.