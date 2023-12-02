Uniswap 1-Day Volume Reaches $133.46 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00015649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and approximately $133.46 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00183981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.08201171 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 874 active market(s) with $153,636,621.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

