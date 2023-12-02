Uniswap Price Tops $6.07 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.07 or 0.00015643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $133.13 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00184504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.08201171 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 874 active market(s) with $153,636,621.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.