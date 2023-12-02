Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Short Interest Down 17.3% in November

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 85.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 27.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter worth $31,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded up $7.15 on Friday, reaching $176.35. 488,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,070. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $103.32 and a twelve month high of $177.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.88.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

