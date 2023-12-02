Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Down 27.7% in November

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. 146,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,329. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $580.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 55.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Univest Financial by 74.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 134.2% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 186.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 214,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Univest Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Univest Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

