UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. 226,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,877. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $305.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 666.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,787,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

