USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $105.82 million and $196,432.59 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,460.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.97 or 0.00582800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00127289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00024782 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

