Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,704,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $124,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after buying an additional 707,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,095,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,315,000 after buying an additional 617,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $46.43. 14,005,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,271,375. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

