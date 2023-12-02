Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 14,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,743,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 5,947,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.