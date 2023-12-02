Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 14,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,743,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 5,947,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,898,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
