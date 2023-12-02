Velas Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $977,111.62 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.65 million and approximately $977,111.62 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,529,109,545 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,109,542 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

