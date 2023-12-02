Velas (VLX) Tops One Day Volume of $1.10 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.15 million and $1.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00056646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00024580 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002070 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,529,109,563 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,109,561 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

