Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Hits Market Cap of $60.12 Million

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $60.12 million and $4.85 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230841 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,849,398.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

