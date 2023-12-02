VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the October 31st total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VEON Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEON traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 57,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. VEON has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 37.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the second quarter worth approximately $681,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEON. StockNews.com cut VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. New Street Research began coverage on VEON in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

