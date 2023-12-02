Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Down 32.8% in November

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the October 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGASW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Verde Clean Fuels Trading Down 10.9 %

VGASW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,621. Verde Clean Fuels has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

