Vertcoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.96 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $68,766.35 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,531.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00183933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.05 or 0.00584550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.00437870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00127074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,198,822 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

