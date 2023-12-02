Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.81 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $56,959.83 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,306.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00184172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.72 or 0.00579325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.00439822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00049723 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00123705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,197,422 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

