Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.20-2.60 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of VSCO opened at $28.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $598,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,294 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 120.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.