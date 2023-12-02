Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 79,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,292. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Virco Mfg. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 6.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 925,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRC. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

Recommended Stories

