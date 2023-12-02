Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.19 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $6.81 or 0.00017284 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $185.02 million and $12.19 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00016844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,376.64 or 0.99992184 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003839 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.63672604 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $14,672,904.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

