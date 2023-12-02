VVS Finance (VVS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $140.09 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $140.09 million and $1.16 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,038,555,765,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,465,968,644,873 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

