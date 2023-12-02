Waltonchain Price Down 57.1% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $6.21 million and $20.60 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,367,082 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

