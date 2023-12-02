WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $221.81 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.81 million and approximately $0.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002998 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02217246 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.