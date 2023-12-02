Wrapped Everscale Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $61,060.95 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $61,060.95 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,101,182,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,101,110,829 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0263894 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $22,760.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

