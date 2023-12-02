ZClassic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.07 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $668,407.99 and approximately $4.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00079963 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00026844 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

