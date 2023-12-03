Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

ADNT traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. 1,672,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.66. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 782.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

