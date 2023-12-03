Aion Market Capitalization Hits $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Aion has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $781.55 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00127724 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00036385 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023713 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017449 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,046.51 or 1.59828843 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

