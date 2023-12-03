Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.6 days.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.07. 4,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347. Airbus has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $152.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.75.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.