Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $8.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

